LDP Election Issues to Include Constitutional Revision, Succession to Throne

Members of the Imperial family greet the public at the Imperial Palace on Jan. 2, 2023.

The Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential race is set to also turn on the issues of constitutional revision, a goal of the party, and succession to the throne.

On constitutional revision, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is also LDP president, has been prioritizing adding an emergency clause in preparation for large-scale disasters and other emergencies, and clarifying the legal grounds for the existence of the Self-Defense Forces.

Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi said in a speech Thursday that “these two things must be dealt with as quickly as possible,” indicating he intends to accelerate discussions within the LDP.

The timeline for revision is also in focus. LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi has stated that, if elected, he intends to revise the constitution within his three-year LPD presidential term.

As to the Imperial family system, various parties and political groups are considering how to ensure the Imperial family has enough members. However, there has been no progress in talks on succession to the throne.

Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi has called for the revision of the Imperial Household Law so as to continue to limit Imperial succession to male offspring in the male line. Former LDP Secretary General Shigeru Ishiba has not ruled out the option of a “female-line emperor,” meaning a male emperor could be linked to the Imperial family through his mother. Ishiba said in a TV program on Thursday, “Obviously, there could be various discussions toward sustaining the Imperial family.”