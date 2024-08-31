Kato Plans to Announce Run in LDP Presidential Election; Announcement Will Bring Number of Candidates to 8

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Katsunobu Kato

Former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato has told his aides of his plan to run in the Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election to be held on Sept. 27, according to sources.

Kato, 68, is almost certain to secure the minimum required 20 endorsements from LDP lawmakers, the sources said.

His candidacy will bring the number of candidates expected to run for the presidency to eight.

Kato was elected seven times in Okayama Constituency No. 5, which was later rezoned to Constituency No. 3, to the House of Representatives.

He served as health, labor and welfare minister, chief cabinet secretary and chairman of the LDP General Council.

Kato, who would be running for president for the first time, is a member of the policy group that was formerly the Motegi faction. Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, 68, from whom the faction got its name, is also expected to run in the election.

“I need to make various preparations for the LDP presidential election. I’m working toward that,” Kato told reporters at the LDP headquarters Friday. He is considering when to officially announce his candidacy.

Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, former LDP Secretary General Shigeru Ishiba, 67, and digital minister Taro Kono, 61, have already announced their candidacy.

Motegi, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 63, former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, and economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 63, are also expected to announce their candidacy shortly.