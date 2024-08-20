Japan LDP to Hold Leadership Election on Sept. 27

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters building in Tokyo

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided Tuesday to hold its upcoming leadership election on Sept. 27.

The LDP’s presidential election administrative committee, headed by Ichiro Aisawa, decided to start on Sept. 12 the official campaign period for the race to succeed current LDP President and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The official campaign period was set at 15 days, instead of the more common 12 days, in order to display to the public that the party is undergoing reform following a slush funds scandal.

There had been a proposal to begin the campaign period on Sept. 5 and hold the vote on Sept. 20, but the committee decided to schedule the election for after Kishida returns from a mulled visit to the United States for this year’s general debate of the U.N. General Assembly that will begin Sept. 24.

Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, has already declared his bid, while former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 67, is seen announcing his decision to throw his hat in the ring as early as Thursday and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 63, within this week at the earliest.

Digital transformation minister Taro Kono, 61, is preparing to launch a bid Monday.

Other names being floated as possible candidates include former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, 71, industry minister Ken Saito, 65, economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 63, former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, 68, former internal affairs minister Seiko Noda, 63, and LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 68.