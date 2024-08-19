Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Former Economic Security Minister Kobayashi Announces Candidacy for LDP’s Presidential Election

The Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Takayuki Kobayashi

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:40 JST, August 19, 2024

Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi announced on Monday his candidacy for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election.

“I promise to LDP supporters and the public that the LDP will be revitalized,” Kobayashi said at a press conference in Tokyo.

