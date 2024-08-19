LDP’s Presidential Election Likely to be Held on Sept. 27
13:37 JST, August 19, 2024
The Liberal Democratic Party is considering holding its party presidential election on Sept. 27, it has been learned.
The election will be announced on Sept. 12, and the campaign period will last for 15 days, a few days longer than the usual party presidential election period, in order to give candidates more opportunities to present their policies.
The election schedule will be formally decided on Tuesday.
