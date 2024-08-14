Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Not Run in LDP Presidential Race (UPDATE1)
10:39 JST, August 14, 2024 (updated at 11:25 JST)
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also the Liberal Democratic Party’s president, will not run in the party’s presidential election next month, it has been learned.
Kishida will announce his decision at a press conference on Wednesday. He will vacate the LDP presidency after a single term of three years.
Some have called for Kishida to be replaced as prime minister after political fund scandals involving LDP factions caused a loss of trust from the public.
