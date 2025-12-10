140 Chinese Aircraft Takeoffs, Landings Conducted From Liaoning, Japan’s Defense Ministry Says
13:02 JST, December 10, 2025
Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning conducted about 40 takeoffs and landings of aircraft on Monday, bringing the total number since Friday to around 140, according to the Defense Ministry.
The ministry announced Tuesday that the carrier had been sailing in waters about 500 kilometers east of Kitadaitojima island, Okinawa Prefecture, on Monday and Tuesday.
On Saturday, the Liaoning had sailed south between Okinawa and Miyako islands to enter the Pacific Ocean, before advancing into the waters north of Kitadaitojima island, the ministry said. Chinese aircraft launched from the carrier directed radar at Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets that had been scrambled in response.
The Liaoning subsequently maneuvered in a circular route around the island, and was traveling southward as of Tuesday.
The ministry also announced Tuesday that Chinese and Russian bombers had conducted a joint exercise, flying over the waters between Okinawa and Miyako islands and into the Pacific Ocean. It is believed that their coordinated efforts were intended to put pressure on Japan.
ASDF fighter jets were scrambled in response, but there was no confirmed violation of Japan’s territorial airspace.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Japan to Tighten Screening of Foreigners’ Residential Status by Providing Information of Nonpayment of Taxes
-
Takaichi Cabinet Approval Holds at 72% as Voters Back Aggressive Fiscal Stimulus, Child Benefits
-
Japan’s Government Monitors China’s Propaganda Battle Over Takaichi’s Taiwan Contingency Remark
-
Takaichi Meets Many World Leaders at G20 Debut in Johannesburg; Speaks with Heads of Countries Including Italy, U.K., Germany, India
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Rising Prices
-
Japan’s Hopes for Seafood Exports Shot Down in China Spat
-
Essential Services Shortage to Hit Japan’s GDP By Up to ¥76 Tril. By 2040
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation, Closely Monitor Economic Indicators
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries