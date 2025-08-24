North Korea Leader Kim Oversees Firing of New Air Defence Missiles, KCNA Says

KCNA via REUTERS

A combination image released by KCNA on August 23 says to show firing tests of anti-aircraft missiles and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un flanked by Korean People’s Army officers, at an unknown location.

SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the firing of new air defence missiles to test their combat capability, state media KCNA reported on Sunday.

The report came ahead of the summit on Monday between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea President Lee Jae Myung.

Earlier this month, Kim condemned the U.S.-South Korea joint military drills as their intent to remain “most hostile and confrontational” to his country, pledging to speed up nuclear build-up.

The new anti-air weapon systems showed “fast response” to aerial targets such as attack drones and cruise missiles, KCNA said.