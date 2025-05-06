Trump Administration Freezes Future Grants to Harvard

Reuters file photo

A view of the Business School campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., U.S., April 15, 2025.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — The U.S. Department of Education informed Harvard University on Monday that it was freezing billions of dollars in future research grants and other aid until the nation’s oldest and wealthiest college concedes to a number of demands from the Trump administration, a senior department official said.

The move represents the latest salvo from a Trump administration willing to use the power of the federal purse to force institutions, from law firms to universities, to make sweeping policy changes or else lose billions of dollars in federal grants and contracts.

In a letter to Harvard, U.S. Education Department Secretary Linda McMahon said the university must address concerns about antisemitism on campus, school policies that consider a student’s race, and complaints from the administration the university has abandoned its pursuit of “academic excellence” while employing relatively few conservative faculty members.

“This letter is to inform you that Harvard should no longer seek GRANTS from the federal government, since none will be provided,” McMahon wrote.

Harvard said the McMahon letter doubles down on demands that would impose “unprecedented and improper control” over the university and makes new threats to “illegally” withhold funding for lifesaving research.

“Harvard will also continue to defend against illegal government overreach aimed at stifling research and innovation that make Americans safer and more secure,” a university spokesperson said.

The freeze of future funding represents a slightly altered tactic by the Trump administration, whose attempts to freeze top schools of existing funds raised legal eyebrows.

Trump has targeted Harvard over allegations of antisemitism on campus during pro-Palestinian protests. The protests were sparked by U.S. ally Israel’s military assault on Gaza after the October 2023 attack on Israel by Palestinian Hamas militants.

Trump has alleged pro-Palestinian protesters are antisemitic and sympathetic to Hamas. Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the government wrongly conflate their criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza with antisemitism and their advocacy for Palestinian rights with support for extremism.

In recent weeks, the administration began a formal review into nearly $9 billion in federal funding for Harvard, demanded the university ban diversity, equity and inclusion practices, and crack down on some pro-Palestinian groups and masks in protests.

Harvard rejected numerous Trump demands last month, calling them an attack on free speech and academic freedom. It sued the Trump administration after it suspended about $2.3 billion in federal funding for the educational institution, while also pledging to tackle discrimination on campus.

In its lawsuit against the Trump administration, Harvard said the government’s funding cuts will have stark “real-life consequences for patients, students, faculty, staff, (and) researchers” while putting in jeopardy crucial medical and scientific research.

Harvard has a $53 billion endowment, the largest of any U.S. university, but the funds are often restricted and used for things like financial aid and scholarships.

