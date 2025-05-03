Ukrainian Forces to Join UK Military Procession for Victory in Europe Anniversary

UK MOD/Handout via REUTERS

Military personnel from Ukraine rehearse to join British Armed Forces for the VE Day 80 parade, the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe during World War Two, which happens on Bank Holiday Monday, in London, Britain, May 2, 2025.

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) – Ukrainian armed forces will take part in a British military procession on Monday celebrating the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, which marks the end of fighting on the continent during World War Two.

Ukrainian personnel will join around 1,000 UK armed forces members, including soldiers on horseback and military bands, to symbolise “the global support for their continued fight for freedom” against Russia, the government said in a statement on Saturday.

The 80th anniversary falls as U.S. President Donald Trump is pressing for a deal to end the war in Ukraine, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

May 8 is observed in many countries including Britain, France and the United States as the date when the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany took effect in 1945.

Russia fought alongside the Western allies as the Soviet Union – which then included Ukraine. It marks the occasion on May 9.

Britain plans various events in the run-up to the anniversary, including a military parade and a flypast, culminating in a service of thanksgiving on Thursday at Westminster Abbey in London that is due to be attended by the royal family.

Britain has staunchly supported Kyiv since the war in Ukraine began, providing billions of pounds in military aid and placing wide-ranging sanctions on Russian entities and individuals to punish Moscow for the conflict.

“In the midst of the first full-scale war in Europe since the Second World War, it is fitting that the Ukrainian Armed Forces currently fighting on the frontline of freedom are represented in Monday’s event,” defence minister John Healey said in the statement.

Armed forces from Australia, Canada and New Zealand will carry their nations’ flags during the procession, which will feature the flags of every Commonwealth nation, the statement added.

Jack Mortimer, aged 101, is expected to be one of the veterans observing the military procession on Monday.

“People from all over the world joined forces 80 years ago to defend freedom – we must remember all of their sacrifices,” Mortimer said in a statement issued by the government.