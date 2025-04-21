BOJ Chief Ueda to Visit Washington for G20, IMF Meetings

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda

TOKYO (Reuters) — Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will visit Washington from Tuesday through Sunday to attend the G20 finance leaders’ gathering and the annual spring International Monetary Fund meetings, the central bank said on Monday.

The meeting will proceed the BOJ’s two-day rate review on April 30-May 1, when the central bank will issue fresh quarterly growth and inflation forecasts.