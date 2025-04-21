BOJ Chief Ueda to Visit Washington for G20, IMF Meetings
15:13 JST, April 21, 2025
TOKYO (Reuters) — Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will visit Washington from Tuesday through Sunday to attend the G20 finance leaders’ gathering and the annual spring International Monetary Fund meetings, the central bank said on Monday.
The meeting will proceed the BOJ’s two-day rate review on April 30-May 1, when the central bank will issue fresh quarterly growth and inflation forecasts.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
-
Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
-
Fed’s Kugler Says Tariffs Could Touch off More Prolonged Inflation
-
Myanmar’s Earthquake Death Toll Jumps to More Than 1,000 as More Bodies Recovered From the Rubble (UPDATE 2)
-
Powerful Quake Rocks Myanmar and Thailand and Kills More than 150 People (Update3)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Japan Big Maker Sentiment Worsens: BOJ Tankan