Stocks And Dollar Slide As Trump’s Fed Attacks Jangle Nerves

SINGAPORE, April 21 (Reuters) — Asian equities and U.S. stock futures slid on Monday while the dollar slumped, as anxiety over tariffs and public criticism of the Federal Reserve by President Donald Trump hit sentiment, leading gold prices to a new high.

Trump launched a series of attacks against Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, with his team evaluating whether they could fire Powell, a move that has great consequence for the central bank’s independence and for global markets.

Most markets were closed on Friday and some remain on holiday for Easter Monday.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.64% and Nasdaq futures eased 0.53%. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1% while South Korea’s benchmark index was steady.

“Markets are already on edge due to escalating geopolitical tensions, and now concerns are rising that Trump’s potential interference with the Fed could add another layer of uncertainty,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo in Singapore.

“Any signs of political pressure on monetary policy could undermine the Fed’s independence and complicate the path ahead for interest rates just as investors are looking for stability amid global volatility.”

Trump’s tariffs have roiled financial markets and triggered a violent selloff in Treasuries and the dollar that cast fresh doubt on the long-held belief in the safe-haven status of U.S. assets.

The shaky confidence in U.S. assets has been exacerbated by Trump’s attacks on the Fed, with the dollar crumbling against most other currencies. The euro touched a three-year high, while the yen was at a seven-month peak.

The Swiss franc strengthened 0.6% against the dollar and was hovering near the 10-year peak it touched earlier this month.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said on Sunday that he hopes the United States is not moving to an environment where the ability of the central bank to set monetary policy independent of political pressure is questioned.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose 3 basis points to 4.358% in early Asian hours.

With the U.S. earnings season kicking off, investor focus this week will be on results from tech giant Alphabet, chipmaker Intel and EV maker Tesla.

All the Magnificent Seven megacap stocks are sharply lower in 2025, with Alphabet down about 20% and Tesla off 40%.

Companies and investors are grappling with a tariff landscape poised to keep shifting as the Trump administration negotiates with other countries.

While Trump has paused some of the heftiest levies on imports, the U.S. is also locked in a trade battle with China, the world’s second-largest economy.

Trump said on Friday the U.S. is having good conversations privately with China amid the two countries’ trade war. But China’s ambassador to the United States has said the U.S. should show respect before any talks can take place.

In commodities, gold prices surged over 1% to touch a record high of $3,370.17 per ounce, taking its gains so far this year to 26%. The yellow metal has been consistently hitting record highs this year buoyed by safe haven flows.