Home>News Services>Reuters

China Planemaker COMAC Starts Commercial Operation in Vietnam

Reuters File Photo
The logo of Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) is displayed at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 21, 2023.

Reuters

16:29 JST, April 19, 2025

SHANGHAI, April 19 ((Reuters)) – Two Chinese-made COMAC aircraft, branded as C909, started flying routes in Vietnam on Saturday, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), the Chinese planemaker said.

The planes were leased by China’s Chengdu Airlines to Vietnamese budget airline VietJet, and the route opening marks the start of COMAC’s commercial operation in Vietnam, according it said in a statement.

The airline operates flights between the capital Hanoi and Con Dao Island off southern Vietnam, as well as between business hub Ho Chi Minh City and Con Dao.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING