Roadside Bomb Targeting Police Kills 4, Wounds Dozens in Northwest Pakistan
12:10 JST, March 8, 2026
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bomb targeting a police vehicle killed four people, including two officers, and wounded about two dozen others in restive northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border, police said.
The blast occurred in Wana, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police official Asghar Shah said.
The dead included two police officers and two passersby, he said.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP. The group is separate from but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban government and has intensified its campaign against Pakistani security forces in recent years.
Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant violence that has deepened tensions with Afghanistan. Islamabad accuses the TTP of using Afghan territory as a safe haven since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021, a charge the Afghan Taliban deny.
Top Articles in News Services
-
Survey Shows False Election Info Perceived as True
-
Hong Kong Ex-Publisher Jimmy Lai’s Sentence Raises International Outcry as China Defends It
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls as US-Iran Tensions Unsettle Investors (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Touches 58,000 as Yen, Jgbs Rally on Election Fallout (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises on Tech Rally and Takaichi’s Spending Hopes (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review