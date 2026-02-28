Iran’s Paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Says It has Launched Its ‘First Wave’ of Drones And Missiles Targeting Israel
The Associated Press
17:52 JST, February 28, 2026
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it has launched its ‘first wave’ of drones and missiles targeting Israel.
