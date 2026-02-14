Valentine’s Day Spurs Japanese Visitors to See Statue with Heart-Shaped Mark
12:54 JST, February 14, 2026
SENDAI — A surge of visitors have been going to see a statue of bodhisattva Kannon, also known as the goddess of mercy, at a Miyagi Prefecture temple ahead of Valentine’s Day. The statue has a heart-shaped mark on her cheek.
The 2.64-meter-tall statue is at Hanshoin Temple in the town of Ogawara. The mark was created about 15 years ago when part of the statue’s right check was chipped, according to chief priest Gihaku Niwa.
Niwa said his temple is receiving more visitors who come to pray to the statue for finding a good partner.
“You will be able to find a good partner if you receive power from our goddess of mercy,” he said. “I wish for their happiness.”
