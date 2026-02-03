Eels Peak Out of Sushi Installations at Sendai Aquarium as Japan Celebrates Setsubun

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Conger eels peek out of tubes resembling ehomaki sushi rolls at Sendai Umino-mori Aquarium in Sendai. Ehomaki, literally “lucky direction rolls,” are eaten while facing the year’s lucky direction on Setsubun, the day before the beginning of spring according to the lunisolar calendar.

Setsubun usually lands on Feb. 3. At the aquarium, the sushi-like tubes will be in a tank housing 20 conger eels, which have a habit of hiding in tight spaces, until Sunday. “The conger eels in the holes looked just like kanpyo maki rolls. So realistic,” said a nine-year-old from Shiogama, Miyagi Prefecture, who visited with family members.