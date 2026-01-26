Sakura Cherry Blossom Sightings in Japan’s Shizuoka Show Signs of Spring Come Early
11:58 JST, January 26, 2026
SHIZUOKA — Small pink flowers of the Toi-zakura cherry tree have been at their peak in Sumpu Castle Park in Aoi Ward of Shizuoka City. Warbling white-eye birds can also be seen perching and chirping on branches of the trees.
Toi-zakura is an early-blooming variety which bears six to seven flowers blooming downward on its branches.
On Sunday, many people visited the park and enjoyed the early signs of spring.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Features
-
Pangasius Catfish Increasingly Featured on Japanese Restaurant Menus, Home Dining Tables Due to Affordability, Mild Flavor
-
Sumo Restaurant in Tokyo Teaches Foreign Visitors About the Ancient Sport, with Bouts Between Retired Rikishi
-
Autonomous Passenger Ship Connects Mainland with Remote Island in Seto Inland Sea; World’s 1st Commercially Operated Autonomous Vessel
-
Hokkaido Village Attracts Visitors with Red-crowned Cranes, National Special Natural Monument
-
Elementary School Students’ Roasted Sweet Potato Gelato a Hot Seller
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line