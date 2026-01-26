Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots

Sakura Cherry Blossom Sightings in Japan’s Shizuoka Show Signs of Spring Come Early

#Cherry Blossom #Shizuoka #Travel
The Yomiuri Shimbun
A warbling white-eye bird perches on a branch of Toi-Zakura at Sumpu Castle Park in Aoi Ward of Shizuoka City on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:58 JST, January 26, 2026

SHIZUOKA — Small pink flowers of the Toi-zakura cherry tree have been at their peak in Sumpu Castle Park in Aoi Ward of Shizuoka City. Warbling white-eye birds can also be seen perching and chirping on branches of the trees.

Toi-zakura is an early-blooming variety which bears six to seven flowers blooming downward on its branches.

On Sunday, many people visited the park and enjoyed the early signs of spring.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Cherry Blossom #Shizuoka #Travel

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Features

JN ACCESS RANKING