Sakura Cherry Blossom Sightings in Japan’s Shizuoka Show Signs of Spring Come Early

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A warbling white-eye bird perches on a branch of Toi-Zakura at Sumpu Castle Park in Aoi Ward of Shizuoka City on Sunday.

SHIZUOKA — Small pink flowers of the Toi-zakura cherry tree have been at their peak in Sumpu Castle Park in Aoi Ward of Shizuoka City. Warbling white-eye birds can also be seen perching and chirping on branches of the trees.

Toi-zakura is an early-blooming variety which bears six to seven flowers blooming downward on its branches.

On Sunday, many people visited the park and enjoyed the early signs of spring.