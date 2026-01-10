Godzilla Artwork at Japan’s Haneda Airport Terminal 3 Gives Travelers a BIG Welcome
7:00 JST, January 10, 2026
A monumental depiction of Godzilla is surprising travelers at Haneda Airport’s Terminal 3 in Ota Ward, Tokyo.
The monument was planned by Toho Co., Japan Airport Terminal Co. and Tokyo International Air Terminal Corp. under the concept of “Godzilla welcoming and seeing off visitors to Japan.” Modeled on the original Godzilla in its eponymous 1954 film, the monument, which measures about 40 meters long and about 9 meters tall, took two years to create and was unveiled at the Haneda terminal at the end of last year.
It is installed above the restaurants and souvenir shops on the fourth floor of the terminal as if looking down on passengers in the departure lounge on the third floor. Travelers, including those going through procedures for flights out of the country, were seen taking photos of the famous monster. The installation is scheduled to continue until late December this year.
