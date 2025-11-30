Roll out the Yellow Carpet of Ginkgo Leaves at Otte Jinja Shrin in Tanba-Sasayama, Hyogo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

TANBA-SASAYAMA, Hyogo — The grounds of Otte Jinja shrine in Tanba-Sasayama, Hyogo Prefecture, are covered with yellow leaves that have fallen from two large ginkgo trees.

Both trees are about 30 meters tall.

Visitors can enjoy walking on the yellow leaves, which form a soft carpet on the ground.