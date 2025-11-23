Hot word :

#Autumn Foliage #Hyogo

Autumn Colors Come to Tokoji Temple in Tanba-Sasayama, Hyogo Prefecture, Delighting Visitors

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Colorful leaves are reflected on the surface of a pond at Tokoji temple in Tanba-Sasayama, Hyogo Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:48 JST, November 23, 2025

TANBA-SASAYAMA, Hyogo — Autumn colors have come to Japanese maple and other trees at Tokoji temple in Tanba-Sasayama, Hyogo Prefecture, giving visitors a scenic view of red and yellow reflected on the surface of a pond.

The temple, which was constructed in 1374, is known as one of the best spots in the prefecture for autumn foliage. The leaves are expected to be at their peak through the end of November.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The leaves of a tall gingko tree have turned yellow at Joshoji temple in Tanba, Hyogo Prefecture.

Meanwhile, in Tanba in the prefecture, the leaves of an over 20-meter-tall gingko tree have turned bright yellow, standing out among the red foliage of the Japanese maple trees at Joshoji temple.

