#Autumn Foliage #Travel #Yamaguchi

Walls of Autumn Color Line Chomon-Kyo Gorge in Yamaguchi Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Colorful maple tree leaves are seen at Chomon-kyo gorge in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:21 JST, November 19, 2025

Green has given way to various hues of yellow and red along Chomon-kyo gorge, a nationally designated scenic valley in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

The about 5-kilometer-long walking trail running along the gorge’s Abugawa river is known as one of the prefecture’s premier autumn foliage spots. Since early this month, the leaves on trees such as lacquer trees have begun to change color. The area is also colored by red and yellow maple leaves.

The autumn foliage in the area is expected to last until the end of November.

