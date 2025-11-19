Walls of Autumn Color Line Chomon-Kyo Gorge in Yamaguchi Pref.
13:21 JST, November 19, 2025
Green has given way to various hues of yellow and red along Chomon-kyo gorge, a nationally designated scenic valley in Yamaguchi Prefecture.
The about 5-kilometer-long walking trail running along the gorge’s Abugawa river is known as one of the prefecture’s premier autumn foliage spots. Since early this month, the leaves on trees such as lacquer trees have begun to change color. The area is also colored by red and yellow maple leaves.
The autumn foliage in the area is expected to last until the end of November.
Related Tags
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Osechi Meals See More Value Offerings as Customers Struggle with Rising Prices
-
Long, Winding Autumnal Road in Tochigi Pref. Offers Visitors a Look at Changing Leaves with Distinct Color Palettes
-
Blue Pond in Hokkaido Lit Up for Winter Creating Scene out of Fantasy Movie
-
Rich Autumn Flavors Take Crostini Dish to Next Level with Mushroom-Based Recipe
-
Railway Festival in Aomori Pref. Puts Charm of Trains on Full Display, Shows off Trains and Local Specialty Dishes
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
No End in Sight to Soaring Food Prices; Rising Costs for Labor, Logistics, Materials Continue to Be Passed on to Customers
-
Authorize Foreign-Grown Shine Muscat Grapes? Agriculture Ministry Says Yes; Yamanashi Prefecture Says No
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Philippines, UAE Said to Have Applied to Join CPTPP Trade Agreement