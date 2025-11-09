Antler-Cutting Ceremony Held in Nara, Amid More Injuries Caused by Deer

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A person portraying a Shinto priest trims the antlers of a deer during an annual ceremony in Nara on Saturday.

NARA — An antler-cutting ceremony was held for the famous wild deer in Nara on Saturday, about a month later than usual due to last autumn’s increase in the number of tourists being hurt in recent years by the animals, which inhabit Nara Park.

The ceremony started in the early years of the Edo period (1603-1867) to prevent male deer from hurting people or each other when they get aggressive during the rutting season. Today, the annual event is organized by Rokuen, a facility dedicated to taking care of them.

Until last year, the ceremony was held in October. However, 35 people, mainly tourists, were injured in September after deer struck them with their antlers. The number was seven times higher than in the same month the previous year.

The development prompted Rokuen to push back the traditional ceremony to early November this year to focus on its regular — non-ceremonial — antler-cutting.

In the ceremony, deer were released to Rokuen’s antler-cutting corral before 20 seko catchers herded them to a certain part of the area and caught them with ropes. Then a person portraying a Shinto priest trimmed the antlers and showed them off to the audience.

“I’ve never seen deer running that way,” said a 6-year-old boy from Suita, Osaka Prefecture. “The catchers looked cool.”

The ceremony had also been scheduled on Sunday but was canceled due to expected rain.