Autumn Foliage Coloring Mountain on Gifu-Shiga Border

Cars drive through scenes of autumn foliage on Mt. Ibuki, which straddles the border of Gifu and Shiga prefectures, on Saturday.

12:57 JST, November 9, 2025

Autumn foliage was at its most colorful on Saturday around halfway up Mt. Ibuki on the border of Gifu and Shiga prefectures.

According to the company managing a 17-kilometer toll road on Mt. Ibuki, the color change has been slower than last year, and foliage was at its best at around an altitude of 900 meters above sea level on the 1,377-meter mountain.

“There have been no bear sightings reported [on the mountain] recently,” a spokesperson said. “We hope visitors will enjoy the autumn colors while checking the latest information.”

The toll road is scheduled to end this season’s business on Nov. 24.

