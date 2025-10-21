Scented Autumn Roses in Full Bloom at Kyu-Furukawa Gardens in Northern Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Scented autumn roses are in full bloom, delighting visitors against the backdrop of a Western-style mansion at Kyu-Furukawa Gardens in Kita Ward, Tokyo. The garden is home to about 200 rose bushes of 100 varieties, including the pale purple Blue Moon and the orange Manyo. A 19-year-old visitor from Fuchu, Tokyo, said, “My phone’s camera roll is now full of rose photos. The fragrance was also soothing.” The autumn foliage in the gardens is also expected to reach its peak around mid-November, according to the gardens.