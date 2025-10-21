Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots
#Autumn Foliage #Tokyo

Scented Autumn Roses in Full Bloom at Kyu-Furukawa Gardens in Northern Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:26 JST, October 21, 2025

Scented autumn roses are in full bloom, delighting visitors against the backdrop of a Western-style mansion at Kyu-Furukawa Gardens in Kita Ward, Tokyo. The garden is home to about 200 rose bushes of 100 varieties, including the pale purple Blue Moon and the orange Manyo. A 19-year-old visitor from Fuchu, Tokyo, said, “My phone’s camera roll is now full of rose photos. The fragrance was also soothing.” The autumn foliage in the gardens is also expected to reach its peak around mid-November, according to the gardens.

Autumn Foliage Special Page

Click here for the “Autumn Foliage” Special Page

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Autumn Foliage #Tokyo
Return to Travel Spots Page

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING