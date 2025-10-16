Hot word :

Katsura Trees Turn Autumnal Yellow in Ishikawa Pref.’s Hakusan

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Katura trees are seen in Hakusa, Ishikawa Prefecture.

13:37 JST, October 16, 2025

HAKUSAN, Ishikawa — Rows of katsura tree have turned yellow, reaching their peak viewing period, at Jumoku-koen park in Hakusan, Ishikawa Prefecture.

According to the Ishikawa Agriculture and Forestry Research Center Forestry Experiment Station, where the park is located, approximately 50 katsura trees, each 15 meters to 20 meters tall, are planted near the main gate parking lot. They are known for changing color earlier than the other trees in the area.

While access to some areas is restricted due to the risk of branches breaking off from older trees, visitors can still enjoy the vivid yellow foliage from a distance.

