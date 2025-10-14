Autumn Colors at Bihoku Hillside Park in Shobara, Hiroshima Pref., 2 Million Cosmos in Full Bloom
17:34 JST, October 14, 2025
SHOBARA, HiroshimaーSome 2 million cosmos flowers are blooming at the National Bihoku Hillside Park in Shobara, Hiroshima Prefecture.
Five varieties—red, pale pink, white and others—have been planted in the Flower Plaza, swaying in the breeze beneath the autumn sky.
Visitors including photographers and nursery school children stroll along paths through the flower beds.
The plaza also features 360,000 blooming celosia in deep crimson and yellow, along with pink zinnias.
The Flower Plaza is open through Sunday.
Admission fee: ¥450 for adults, ¥210 for seniors aged 65 and over, free for junior high school students and younger.
