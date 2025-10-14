Fall Foliage Offers Vivid Scene on Mt. Kurikoma in Tohoku Region, View Known as ‘Carpet of God’

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Visitors enjoy autumn foliage on Mt. Kurikoma in the Tohoku region as the leaves on the middle and upper slopes have turned red and orange. Straddling the borders of Miyagi, Akita and Iwate prefectures, the 1626-meter mountain offers hikers a vivid view that is known as the “carpet of god.” The Kurihara municipal government in Miyagi Prefecture, where a trailhead is located, urges visitors to bring a bell and hike in groups as bear sightings have been reported along the trail.