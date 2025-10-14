Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots
#Akita #Autumn Foliage #Iwate #Miyagi

Fall Foliage Offers Vivid Scene on Mt. Kurikoma in Tohoku Region, View Known as ‘Carpet of God’



The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:15 JST, October 14, 2025

Visitors enjoy autumn foliage on Mt. Kurikoma in the Tohoku region as the leaves on the middle and upper slopes have turned red and orange. Straddling the borders of Miyagi, Akita and Iwate prefectures, the 1626-meter mountain offers hikers a vivid view that is known as the “carpet of god.” The Kurihara municipal government in Miyagi Prefecture, where a trailhead is located, urges visitors to bring a bell and hike in groups as bear sightings have been reported along the trail.

Autumn Foliage Special Page

Click here for the “Autumn Foliage” Special Page

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Travel Spots Page

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING