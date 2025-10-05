Bush Clover Flowers in Full Bloom at Tokyo’s Sumida Ward Garden
14:56 JST, October 5, 2025
Visitors gaze at the arching blossoms of hagi Japanese bush clover at Mukojima Hyakkaen garden in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward in early October. About 80 clusters of Miyagino hagi and Shirobana hagi flowers are in full bloom. Their pink and white flowers cover a bamboo latticework arch about 30 meters long and 2 meters tall. A frequent visitor from Edogawa Ward, smiled as she said, “I was able to enjoy the beauty and fragrance of these flowers — a true pleasure of autumn.”
