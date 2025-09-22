Coming of Autumn Heralded by Pink, Purple Flowers of Hagi Japanese Bush Clover in Yamagata Pref.

The flowers of hagi Japanese bush clover herald the arrival of autumn at Hagi Park in Nagai, Yamagata Prefecture. Visitors enjoy leisurely strolls and admire the drooping branches decorated in pinks and purples. A farmer established the park on his land in 1929 by planting hagi, and it is now said to feature 15 varieties. “They’ve grown taller than usual this year,” said an employee of the facility. The flowers will be at their peak until around Thursday. The park is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free of charge.