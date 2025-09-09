Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots
#Akita

Eat Grapes Fresh from Vine at Herbworld Akita, a Free-to-Enter Garden with about 20 Varieties Available for Picking

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:53 JST, September 9, 2025

Visitors enjoy autumn’s bounty through grape picking at Herbworld Akita in Yurihonjo, Akita Prefecture. The facility is free to enter, and visitors can freely pick from among about 20 varieties grown both outside and in greenhouses and purchase them based on weight. On weekends, up to 100 people can be seen lining up before opening. A couple visiting from Akita City said, “We got some as a gift last year and they were delicious, so we came.” A stamp rally with prizes is being held during the picking season, which is scheduled to continue until mid-September.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Travel Spots Page

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING