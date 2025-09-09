Eat Grapes Fresh from Vine at Herbworld Akita, a Free-to-Enter Garden with about 20 Varieties Available for Picking

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Visitors enjoy autumn’s bounty through grape picking at Herbworld Akita in Yurihonjo, Akita Prefecture. The facility is free to enter, and visitors can freely pick from among about 20 varieties grown both outside and in greenhouses and purchase them based on weight. On weekends, up to 100 people can be seen lining up before opening. A couple visiting from Akita City said, “We got some as a gift last year and they were delicious, so we came.” A stamp rally with prizes is being held during the picking season, which is scheduled to continue until mid-September.