Yellow Blanket of Sunflowers Delights Visitors in Fukushima Pref., Japan; About 2 Mil. in Full Bloom Provide Stunning View

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Sunflowers in full bloom greet visitors on a slope at Sannokura ski resort in Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture. The high ground at the resort provides a view of the about 2 million sunflowers planted on the around 6-hectare flower garden, which spreads across the ski slope and other areas. “The view of the sunflowers from this height is breathtaking,” said a company employee from Katsushika Ward, Tokyo. Visitors can enjoy the flowers through the middle of this month.