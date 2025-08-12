Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots

Yellow Blanket of Sunflowers Delights Visitors in Fukushima Pref., Japan; About 2 Mil. in Full Bloom Provide Stunning View

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:13 JST, August 12, 2025

Sunflowers in full bloom greet visitors on a slope at Sannokura ski resort in Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture. The high ground at the resort provides a view of the about 2 million sunflowers planted on the around 6-hectare flower garden, which spreads across the ski slope and other areas. “The view of the sunflowers from this height is breathtaking,” said a company employee from Katsushika Ward, Tokyo. Visitors can enjoy the flowers through the middle of this month.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Travel Spots Page

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING