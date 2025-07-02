Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots
#Gifu

Wind Chimes, Umbrellas Bring Cooling Atmosphere to History Museum in Sekigahara, Gifu Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People stand inside a tunnel of wind chimes and traditional Japanese-style umbrellas at Sekigahara Warland Museum in Sekigahara, Gifu Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:37 JST, July 2, 2025

Colorful wind chimes and traditional umbrellas delight visitors at Sekigahara Warland in Sekigahara, Gifu Prefecture, a theme park-style museum about the Battle of Sekigahara in 1600. About 6,000 wind chimes and 400 umbrellas made with washi paper have been used to create a cooling atmosphere, including those lining an approximately 25-meter-long tunnel. The decorations will be illuminated in the late afternoon on Saturdays. The event continues through Sept. 28. Also on the museum grounds are permanent displays of more than 200 life-size figures portraying warlords of bygone eras.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Travel Spots Page

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING