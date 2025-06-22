Hot word :

Hydrangea Flowers Float on Pond at Amabiki-Kannon Temple in Ibaraki Pref.; Event Includes Night Illumination

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Hydrangea flowers float on a pond at Amabikisan-Rakuho-ji temple in Sakuragawa, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:57 JST, June 22, 2025

MITO — Many flowers of hydrangea shrubs float on a pond at Amabiki-Sanrakuho-ji temple, known as Amabiki-Kannon, in Sakuragawa, Ibaraki Prefecture.

About 5,000 hydrangeas of 100 varieties are planted on the temple’s premises. Flowers that are past their peak are cut and put on the pond to float.

The event with the floating hydrangea flowers runs through July 6. During the event, fog is created around the pond and the pond is lit up at night.

