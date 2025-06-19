White Water Lilies in Aomori City a Delight for the Eyes

The Yomiuri Shimbun



White water lilies are seen at their best at Gappo Park in Aomori City. The flowers, which measure about 5 centimeters in diameter, can be seen among their leaves that almost fully cover the pond. “This year they are a bit small, but looking at the beautiful flowers makes me calm down,” said an 82-year-old man, who visited the park earlier this month. A nonprofit organization that takes care of the park says visitors will be able to enjoy the flowers through the end of this month.