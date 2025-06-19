Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots
#Aomori #Flower

White Water Lilies in Aomori City a Delight for the Eyes

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:27 JST, June 19, 2025

White water lilies are seen at their best at Gappo Park in Aomori City. The flowers, which measure about 5 centimeters in diameter, can be seen among their leaves that almost fully cover the pond. “This year they are a bit small, but looking at the beautiful flowers makes me calm down,” said an 82-year-old man, who visited the park earlier this month. A nonprofit organization that takes care of the park says visitors will be able to enjoy the flowers through the end of this month.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Travel Spots Page

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING