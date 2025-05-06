Rafting Season Splashes into Hokkaido’s Niseko Resort Area; Season Open Through Mid-May
15:03 JST, May 6, 2025
SAPPORO — Rafting season has arrived in Hokkaido’s Niseko resort area as the Shiribetsu River is swollen with snowmelt.
Water levels of the river that runs along the foot of Mt. Yotei began rising in early April, earlier than usual, according to Niseko Adventure Center, a tour operator based in Kutchan, Hokkaido.
Participants in dry suits and life vests held paddles on a rubber boat as cold water splashed them while they enjoyed white-water rafting for about 12 kilometers.
“It was so thrilling that I could feel the nature of Hokkaido,” Yusuke Inoue, a 23-year-old graduate student from Fukuoka said, after participating in the rafting tour.
Rafting season continues through mid-May.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Mid-20th Century Shopping Street in Tokyo Soon to be Demolished; Shops, Atmosphere Evokes Nostalgic Feelings
-
Cherry Blossoms in Full Glory at Japan’s Takato Castle Park; Deep Red Flowers Blooming on About 1,500 Trees
-
210-Year-Old Iconic Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Bloom in Japan’s Akita
-
Giant Cherry Blossom Tree Resembling Waterfall Draws Visitors to Fukushima Pref. Town; Tree Believed to be Over 1,000 Years Old
-
Wisteria in Full Bloom at Tokyo’s Kameido Tenjin Shrine; Tourists, Worshippers Mesmerized by Flowers
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Stock Prices Swing: Red and Blue Change Places Daily in Tokyo