At Tonami Tulip Fair in Japan’s Toyama, Colorful Tulips in Full Bloom; 210,000 Flowers Used to Depict City’s Mascots Tuli-Kun, Lip-Chan
13:31 JST, April 29, 2025
TONAMI, Toyama — The tulips at Tonami Tulip Park, the main venue of the 2025 Tonami Tulip Fair, are in full bloom, the event organizer said Monday.
Visitors to the event, which is being held in Tonami, Toyama Prefecture, can view tulips of various colors, including red, yellow, white and purple, from the viewing platform on the roof of Tonami Cultural Hall.
The city’s mascots Tuli-kun and Lip-chan are also depicted using 210,000 flowers.
The event will be held through May 5.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ueno Park Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom in Tokyo; About 800 Trees Present ‘Overwhelming Beauty’
-
Mid-20th Century Shopping Street in Tokyo Soon to be Demolished; Shops, Atmosphere Evokes Nostalgic Feelings
-
Cherry Blossoms in Full Glory at Japan’s Takato Castle Park; Deep Red Flowers Blooming on About 1,500 Trees
-
‘Cherry Blossom Tunnel’ Opens at Osaka Mint Bureau
-
Giant Cherry Blossom Tree Resembling Waterfall Draws Visitors to Fukushima Pref. Town; Tree Believed to be Over 1,000 Years Old
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate