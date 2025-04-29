At Tonami Tulip Fair in Japan’s Toyama, Colorful Tulips in Full Bloom; 210,000 Flowers Used to Depict City’s Mascots Tuli-Kun, Lip-Chan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tulips are in full bloom at Tonami Tulip Park as part of the 2025 Tonami Tulip Fair in Tonami, Toyama Prefecture, on Monday.

TONAMI, Toyama — The tulips at Tonami Tulip Park, the main venue of the 2025 Tonami Tulip Fair, are in full bloom, the event organizer said Monday.

Visitors to the event, which is being held in Tonami, Toyama Prefecture, can view tulips of various colors, including red, yellow, white and purple, from the viewing platform on the roof of Tonami Cultural Hall.

The city’s mascots Tuli-kun and Lip-chan are also depicted using 210,000 flowers.

The event will be held through May 5.