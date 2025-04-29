Home>Features>Travel Spots

Wisteria in Full Bloom at Takehana Temple in Japan’s Gifu; Visitors Can Walk Under Light Purple Flowers

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A wisteria is in full bloom at Takehana Temple in Hashima, Gifu Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:51 JST, April 29, 2025

HASHIMA, Gifu Prefecture — A magnificent wisteria is in full bloom at Takehana Temple in Hashima, Gifu Prefecture.

The 300-year-old specimen has vines spreading over 500 square meters. Visitors can enjoy the light purple flowers drooping from trellises, which are constructed about 2.4 meters above the ground, until around May 4.

