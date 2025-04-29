Wisteria in Full Bloom at Takehana Temple in Japan’s Gifu; Visitors Can Walk Under Light Purple Flowers
11:51 JST, April 29, 2025
HASHIMA, Gifu Prefecture — A magnificent wisteria is in full bloom at Takehana Temple in Hashima, Gifu Prefecture.
The 300-year-old specimen has vines spreading over 500 square meters. Visitors can enjoy the light purple flowers drooping from trellises, which are constructed about 2.4 meters above the ground, until around May 4.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ueno Park Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom in Tokyo; About 800 Trees Present ‘Overwhelming Beauty’
-
Mid-20th Century Shopping Street in Tokyo Soon to be Demolished; Shops, Atmosphere Evokes Nostalgic Feelings
-
Cherry Blossoms in Full Glory at Japan’s Takato Castle Park; Deep Red Flowers Blooming on About 1,500 Trees
-
‘Cherry Blossom Tunnel’ Opens at Osaka Mint Bureau
-
Giant Cherry Blossom Tree Resembling Waterfall Draws Visitors to Fukushima Pref. Town; Tree Believed to be Over 1,000 Years Old
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate