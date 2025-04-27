Corydalis Ambigua, Dogtooth Violets in Full Bloom in Hokkaido Town; Bunny-like Eurasian Red Squirrels Make Appearance
15:51 JST, April 27, 2025
SAPPORO — Corydalis ambigua and dogtooth violet flowers are now in full bloom at Urausu Shrine in the town of Urausu, Hokkaido Prefecture. Visitors enjoy watching these flowers growing in clusters at the shrine, and the Eurasian red squirrels who visit to the field of flowers.
The blue corydalis ambigua and pink dogtooth violet flowers spread like a carpet on the grounds of the shrine, with squirrels standing in and weaving through the flowers.
