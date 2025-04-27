Home>Features>Travel Spots

Corydalis Ambigua, Dogtooth Violets in Full Bloom in Hokkaido Town; Bunny-like Eurasian Red Squirrels Make Appearance

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A Eurasian red squirrel appears in the field of flowers at the Urausu Shrine in Urausu, Hokkaido Pref., on April 24.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:51 JST, April 27, 2025

SAPPORO — Corydalis ambigua and dogtooth violet flowers are now in full bloom at Urausu Shrine in the town of Urausu, Hokkaido Prefecture. Visitors enjoy watching these flowers growing in clusters at the shrine, and the Eurasian red squirrels who visit to the field of flowers.

The blue corydalis ambigua and pink dogtooth violet flowers spread like a carpet on the grounds of the shrine, with squirrels standing in and weaving through the flowers.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Travel Spots Page

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING