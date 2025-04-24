2025 Osaka Expo: Palestine Pavilion Completes Exhibit Lineup; Items Held in Israel for Extended Period
16:18 JST, April 24, 2025
The Palestine Pavilion of the Expo, which did not have all of its exhibits on display, received items shipped from the Palestinian Territories on Wednesday.
The items had been held in Israel for an extended period. On Thursday, the 12th day of the Expo, the booth with the exhibits was finally expected to be opened to the public.
