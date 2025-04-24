2025 Osaka Expo: Expo Reaches 1 Mil. Visitors; Commemorative Ceremony Held
16:13 JST, April 24, 2025
Visitors to the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, which started on April 13, reached the one million mark, and the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition held a commemorative ceremony on Wednesday at the venue.
At the ceremony, Hiroyuki Ishige, Secretary General of the association, and the Expo’s official mascot character Myaku-Myaku took the stage. As a representative of the visitors, a 37-year-old company employee from Osaka visiting with his family was presented with an assortment of Expo goods, including a Myaku-Myaku stuffed toy.
The association announced the number of visitors included those with Accreditation Passes, such as pavilion staff, press and officials of the association. Of the one million visitors, over 160,000 were such people.
