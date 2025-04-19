Kagawa: Renovation of Kyukamura Resort Enhances Panoramic Views of Seto Inland Sea; Preparing for Increase in International Tourists

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The terrace at the renovated Kyukamura resort provides a panoramic view of the sea in Sakaide, Kagawa Prefecture.

SAKAIDE, Kagawa — The Sanuki Goshikidai Kyukamura National Park Resort, nestled on the scenic Goshikidai plateau in Kagawa Prefecture, has reopened after a significant renovation aimed at maximizing its stunning views.

The renovation prioritized the resort’s breathtaking panoramic views of the Seto Inland Sea, featuring a redesigned lobby, renovated guest rooms and a newly constructed terrace designed to showcase the expansive seascape.

Originally opened in 1968 within the Setonaikai National Park, the resort has undergone several expansions and renovations over the years. In preparation for the Setouchi Trienniale and 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, both of which recently opened and are expected to draw increased tourism to the region, renovations commenced in August last year, with the facility closing in January and recently reopening.

The newly constructed terrace, which is about 400 square meters, and the redesigned lobby offer unobstructed views of the Seto Ohashi Bridge and the picturesque scenery of many islands in the Seto Inland Sea. Water basins located at the front and center of the terrace provide opportunities for guests to see striking reflections of the sky.

Of the 66 guest rooms, 18 Japanese rooms have been transformed into Japanese-Western style rooms, blending tatami and Western flooring. This redesign caters to the growing number of international tourists and offers a modern Japanese aesthetic.

“We want our guests to fully enjoy the changing views of the Seto Inland Sea throughout the day and truly experience its charm,” said Masahiro Ishibashi, the facility’s general manager.