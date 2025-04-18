Cherry Blossoms Start to Bloom at Tatehana Park in Hachinohe in Aomori Pref.; Peak Expected Next Week

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Cherry blossoms at Tatehana Park in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture

HACHINOHE, Aomori — Someiyoshino cherry blossoms of a specimen tree were confirmed to be blooming on Wednesday at Tatehana Park in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, and members of a local group which observes cherry blossoms at the park declared the bloom had begun.

According to the group, the bloom is occurring two days later than last year, and full bloom is expected around Monday.

The leader of the group said: “I’m relieved the cherry trees have bloomed as usual. I hope you will come and see the cherry blossoms in full bloom from now until the end of next week, when you will be able to enjoy a cherry blossom petal blizzard.”