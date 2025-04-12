Illuminated Usuzumi-Zakura Cherry Blossom Tree in Japan’s Gifu Pref. Leaves People in Awe

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People look at the illuminated Usuzumi-zakura cherry blossom tree in Motosu, Gifu Prefecture on Thursday.

MOTOSU, Gifu — The cherry blossom tree Usuzumi-zakura, which is designated as a national natural monument, has reached full bloom in Motosu, Gifu Prefecture.

People will be able to see the tree illuminated at night through April 20.

People were captivated by the fantastical atmosphere the illuminated tree created.

According to the city, the Usuzumi-zakura is more than 1,500 years old and is 17.3 meters tall.

Although some of its branches broke as a result of heavy snowfall in February and full bloom was delayed about a week compared to last year, it bloomed vibrantly this year.