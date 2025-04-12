Home>Features>Travel Spots

Japan Spring Welcomes Visitors with Cherry Blossoms at Narita Airport; Koi Colorfully Contrast Pale Pink Petals

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Weeping cherry blossoms vividly bloom alongside koi swimming in the pond in front of Terminal 1 at Narita Airport on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:05 JST, April 12, 2025

NARITA, Chiba – Weeping cherry trees are in full bloom at the garden in front of Narita Airport Terminal 1, offering a delightful first glimpse of Japan’s spring to arriving travelers.

In the about 100-square-meter pond in Hasu no wafu teien garden, around 50 colorful koi swim gracefully, creating a vibrant contrast with the pale pink petals of the blossoming cherry trees. This picturesque scene offers a unique combination of nature’s beauty.

The cherry trees were planted in 2006 to commemorate the grand opening of Terminal 1. Foreign visitors were seen approaching the trees, taking photos and joyfully embracing Japan’s springtime beauty.

Cherry Blossom Special Page

Click here for the “Cherry Blossom” Special Page

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING