Peach Flowers at Peak Bloom in Yamanashi Prefecture; 250,000 Peach Trees Create Wide Swath of Pink
14:08 JST, April 10, 2025
FUEFUKI, Yamanashi — Peach blossoms are at their best in Fuefuki, Yamanashi Prefecture, tinting a vast area pink.
The city is known as a major production area for peaches, with approximately 250,000 peach trees planted on hills and elsewhere.
According to Fuefuki’s tourism, commerce and industry division, the peak blossoms came about a week later than last year, partly due to the prolonged cool temperatures and snowfall in early spring, when the buds begin to bloom.
The blossoms can be enjoyed until the end of this week.
