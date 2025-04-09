Excitement Rises Over Seeing 100-Year-Old Cherry Blossom Tree in Full Bloom; Visitors to Japan Farm Disappointed Last Year Over Sparse Blooms

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A cherry blossom tree with sparse blossoms is seen in Shizukuishi, Iwate Prefecture, in spring last year.

SHIZUKUISHI, Iwate — People are becoming more excited about the prospect of seeing a 100-year-old cherry blossom tree in Shizukuishi, Iwate Prefecture, in full bloom.

The tree sparsely bloomed last year due to damage from birds eating the flower buds.

Since no damage had been confirmed as of Tuesday, Koiwai Farm’s cherry blossom tree, which is said to be more than 100 years old, is expected to be in full bloom. Mt. Iwate can also be seen in the background.

The Edohigashi cherry blossom tree at Koiwai Farm is one of the prefecture’s leading spring tourist attractions. However, only 20%-30% of the flowers bloomed last year compared to an average year, as Eurasian bullfinches ate the buds from around January, disappointing visitors to the farm.

Koiwai Farm Ltd., which manages the farm, said it uses bird repellents and sound sensors, as birds damage the flowers every few years. However, this year, despite special measures not being taken, no damage has been observed.

The blossoms will be at their peak around late April.

“We cannot let our guard down regarding possible damage from birds until the peak time arrives,” said a Koiwai Farm official. “But this might be a lucky season, as we can see beautiful cherry blossoms. Come and see the flowers.”

In full bloom in Ichinoseki

Cherry blossoms have begun to bloom in Ichinoseki, Iwate Prefecture, the city government announced Tuesday.

The municipal government confirmed flowers blooming on a designated observation cherry blossom tree in front of the city hall’s main building. The city said its cherry blossom trees reached their peak one day later than last year and three days earlier compared to an average year.