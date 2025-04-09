Tokyo’s Sumida River Fireworks Festival to be Held July 26; Attendees Who Donate Funds Allowed Access to Special Viewing Areas

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A scene from last year’s Sumida River Fireworks Festival

The Sumida River Fireworks Festival, one of Tokyo’s most popular summer festivals, will be held on July 26, the event’s executive committee announced Tuesday.

The festival, supported by The Yomiuri Shimbun and others, will be held on the same scale as previous years. About 20,000 fireworks will be launched from two locations, lighting up the sky along the Sumida River. The festival will be canceled in the event of bad weather.

Festival organizers are calling for “citizen sponsors” to view the fireworks. Those who donate between ¥7,000 and ¥25,000 yen will be given access to a special viewing area equipped with chairs and plastic sheets. Donations will be used to cover the event’s operating costs.

“We are expecting 950,000 spectators this year,” said the person serving as the executive committee’s secretariat. “We want to ensure safe and secure operations so that everyone can enjoy this historic event, which will mark its 48th year.”