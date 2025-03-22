Cherry Trees Bloom in Snowy Fukushima

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A visitor takes pictures of cherry blossoms at the Inawashiro Herb Garden in Fukushima Prefecture on Tuesday.

FUKUSHIMA — Fukushima Prefecture may still be in the snowy grip of winter, but greenhouses of the Inawashiro Herb Garden are home to a quintessential symbol of spring. Early-season cherry trees are blooming there now.

The Yukimi Sakura Matsuri (Snow-viewing cherry blossom festival) runs through March 30, offering visitors a rare glimpse of spring in winter.

For about 15 years, the garden has been growing cherry blossoms in greenhouses, allowing Inawashiro residents and tourists to enjoy the blossoms earlier in the region’s long winter.

Currently, 54 trees of seven varieties, including Matsumae and Sendai Beni-shidare cherry trees, are in full bloom, providing a striking contrast to the snow-covered landscape outside.

On Tuesday, an enthusiastic tourist from Uonuma, Niigata Prefecture, originally from Taiwan, took numerous photos and exclaimed, “I can’t believe I can see cherry blossoms at this time of year.”

Admission to the garden is ¥500 for junior high school students and adults, and ¥350 for elementary school students.