Cherry Trees Bloom in Snowy Fukushima
15:34 JST, March 22, 2025
FUKUSHIMA — Fukushima Prefecture may still be in the snowy grip of winter, but greenhouses of the Inawashiro Herb Garden are home to a quintessential symbol of spring. Early-season cherry trees are blooming there now.
The Yukimi Sakura Matsuri (Snow-viewing cherry blossom festival) runs through March 30, offering visitors a rare glimpse of spring in winter.
For about 15 years, the garden has been growing cherry blossoms in greenhouses, allowing Inawashiro residents and tourists to enjoy the blossoms earlier in the region’s long winter.
Currently, 54 trees of seven varieties, including Matsumae and Sendai Beni-shidare cherry trees, are in full bloom, providing a striking contrast to the snow-covered landscape outside.
On Tuesday, an enthusiastic tourist from Uonuma, Niigata Prefecture, originally from Taiwan, took numerous photos and exclaimed, “I can’t believe I can see cherry blossoms at this time of year.”
Admission to the garden is ¥500 for junior high school students and adults, and ¥350 for elementary school students.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Dashi Utilized as Tasty Tourism Resource in Shikabe, Hokkaido; Tours Helping Revitalize Locality
-
I Don’t Have the Courage to See My Unconscious Mother-in-Law; Am I Being Heartless?
-
Yamagata Chef Frenchifies Yoshoku Cuisine; Japanese Comfort Food Gets Haute Treatment
-
Hiroshima: Museum Commemorating Battleship Yamato Closed for Renovation; Overcrowding Causing Safety Issues
-
I’m Sick and Tired of Worrying about What My Mother Thinks
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Vegetable Prices Continue Surging in Japan
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
- Japan’s Trade with Russia Continues to Decline Amid Sanctions; U.S.-produced LNG Expected to Reduce Reliance