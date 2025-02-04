Noto Peninsula Oyster Harvest Season Opens Up; Piles of Oysters Being Prepared for Shipping
12:21 JST, February 4, 2025
Noto oysters, an Ishikawa Prefecture winter delicacy that was severely affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in 2024, have hit their peak shipping season.
Employees at Yamashita Suisan, an oyster grower in Nanao, in the prefecture, picked oysters up one by one from a huge pile and skillfully removed them from their shells.
The company’s oyster farm was damaged in the earthquake, and almost half of the young mussels were swept away. The company had the farm repaired last spring and resumed operations. “I want people to enjoy the savory and rich flavor of oysters,” said a representative of the company.
